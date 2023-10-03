Ezra Sosa is stepping into the Dancing With the Stars spotlight by filling in for pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Sosa, 22, was announced to be stepping in for Chigvintsev, 41, on the show’s Tuesday, October 3, episode after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. The episode will mark Sosa’s debut as a pro competitor alongside Chigvintsev’s season 32 partner, The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson.

Chigvintsev addressed his absence via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, stating, “They’re doing an incredible job and working really, really hard, so please show them all the love and support you can and don’t forget to vote.”

Lawson, 27, for her part, called Chigvintsev “the best” via her own Instagram Story, adding that she is “so grateful for @ezra.sosa and SO EXCITED to dance with him.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Sosa:

What Did Ezra Sosa Say About Filling in for Artem Chigvintsev?

Following news of Chigvintsev’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Sosa showed support for the pro via his Instagram Story. “As exciting [sic] as I am for this opportunity I know the situation is a tough one for my partner,” he captioned a snap of himself and Lawson during rehearsals. “[I’m] gonna be there with you every step of the way Charity, and gonna do my best to make Arte proud!!! LET’S GO!”

When Did Ezra Sosa Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Sosa joined the ABC competition series as a member of the show’s troupe dancers for season 30 in 2021. “I have trained my whole life for this moment, truly a dream come true,” he captioned an article about his casting announcement via Instagram at the time. “I’m so grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to dance for all of you! It is the biggest honor of my life. Thank you. 🥺🤍👏🏻 excited to be joining along side [sic] my newest partner in crime @sofiaghavami 😎.”

For season 32, Sosa also took on the role of associate choreographer and worked with choreographer Luam to create the show’s season premiere opening dance number set to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

“Even though my journey on the show has taken me behind the cameras this season, I love this family more than anything and I’m so excited to get to learn grow and watch all the incredible pros and stars this season!” he captioned a clip of the performance via Instagram last month.

Has Ezra Sosa Competed on Other Dancing Shows?

Prior to joining DWTS, Sosa appeared on several dancing competition series, including So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance. According to His IMDb bio, he also previously auditioned for America’s Got Talent.

After placing in the Top 6 on SYTYCD season 16, Sosa joined his fellow competitors — one of which was his sister, Stephani Sosa — on the show’s 2019 live tour.

Is Ezra Sosa Friends With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants?

Ezra has become good friends with DWTS season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa and even joined her as a dancer on her 2022 D.R.E.A.M. tour.

“Happy freaking birthday to the best friend in the entire world,” he captioned a slideshow of pics for her birthday via Instagram in May 2022. “I’m so blessed to have shared so many memories and pinch myself everyday to have you in my life. love you forever seaweed. INSLYB!! ✨🤍 @itsjojosiwa.”

Where Is Ezra Sosa From?

Ezra is a native of Utah, though his parents immigrated to the U.S. from Argentina and Mexico. “Yes, I came from two immigrant parents,” he told The Salt Lake Tribune in August 2019. “But we just really want America to see the blessing that dance was for us. And a lot of the time, all we had was dance and each other. Dance is what kept my family going.”