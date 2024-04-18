Everything is bigger in Texas — including former Bachelor Zach Shallcross and fiancée Kaity Biggar’s upcoming nuptials.

Biggar, 29, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, that the couple’s wedding will take place in Texas. She also revealed that their nuptials have been set for October 2025, adding that the pair are meeting with a wedding planner next week.

Biggar and Shallcross, 27, call Austin home, with the couple revealing in January that they purchased their first house together in the Lone Star State. “Officially our new home,” Biggar wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, showing off their two-story home.

Before officially becoming homeowners, Biggar gushed over living with her future husband.

“Our relationship has gotten stronger since moving in together. It actually has,” Biggar told fans during an Instagram Story Q&A in October 2023. “We get to watch movies together and wake up together. We do all the activities together and cook together and clean together.”

At the time, Biggar pointed out that nothing was “set in stone” yet when it came to wedding plans. “We toss around the idea of doing a destination wedding and we’re totally open to exploring new ideas and new environments like maybe Canada, who knows,” she explained. (Biggar is originally from Canada.)

The pair, who met on season 27 of The Bachelor, shared with Austin Monthly in a 2023 interview that they preferred settling down in Texas over New York or California, the typical hot spots for Bachelor Nation alums.

“Kaity and I, we wanted to get back to normal,” Shallcross explained. “We wanted to do our jobs and get back into that normalcy as much as we can. You can just go to L.A. and then try to pursue that, which is totally fine. But for us, we love Austin. We love everything that’s going on here, and I think a lot of other people recognize that too.”

Biggar added that she’s returning to her job as a nurse following her stint on reality TV, noting, “We’re not really trying to be in the limelight; we’re just honestly trying to be normal.”

Along with considering a Canadian wedding, the couple flirted with the idea of traveling further to tie the knot, sharing with the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that their dream location would be on a beach in Turks and Caicos. Biggar noted that the pair didn’t want to spend “thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars on just a day,” with Shallcross adding that they have a clear vision for the nuptials.

“Very small, very intimate, close family and friends, but make it fun for everyone,” he explained. “We want to go somewhere cool and leave it at that. Make it a vacation for everyone.”