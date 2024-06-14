Katie Thurston is dating comedian Jeff Arcuri, she revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, June 14.

“Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week ❤️,” she wrote under the post, referencing the Bachelor franchise where she first rose to fame. The post featured two photos, one showing the couple kissing and the other posing for black-and-white photo booth pics.

Thurston, 34, also shared a video to her IG Story of the two of them kissing and posing for a photo on stage in front of a packed theater.

Thurston first appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor starring Matt James. She ultimately finished in 11th place, but she quickly becoming a fan favorite. She returned as the star of season 17 of The Bachelorette, where she became engaged to Blake Moynes before the pair split shortly after the season.

She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and CW’s FBOY Island, and is now, like Arcuri, a standup comedian.

Arcuri is a regular in the New York City standup scene and has gained national attention through appearances on shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. He’s currently on the road for his Full Beans tour around the northeast. The tour will go international in the fall with shows scheduled throughout the United States and Canada.

Thurston dropped her first hint of a new boyfriend in January when she shared a video via her Instagram Story of herself holding an unidentifiable man’s hand on a couch. She then confirmed she was seeing someone during the Wednesday, May 29, episode of the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast.

“You heard it here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.” she said, adding that she’s “happily snatched up” and “very much in that so-called honeymoon phase.”

Thurston was careful not to reveal much more than that, saying at the time that it was too early to say “I love you” or disclose his name. She hinted at the time that her boyfriend was also a “public person.”

“I have this 90-day trial that I always talk about. We’re within that 90-day trial,” she explained. “I’m very confident we’re going to exceed that.”

“We’re just kinda enjoying us right now,” she continued. “I don’t know if there’s anything I hate about him. Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable.”

After the podcast aired, she tortured her fans just a little bit more, posting a photo of her and Arcuri to her Instagram story, obscuring his face with a heart emoji. The photo she used was the same black-and-white posted to her main feed on Friday.