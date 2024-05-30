Katie Thurston revealed she is “off the market” and has a new boyfriend — but she’s not ready to share his name.

“I’m seeing somebody,” Thurston, 33, shared during the Wednesday, May 29, episode of the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast. “I haven’t actually said this yet.”

The former Bachelorette teased, “You heard it here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.” Thurston noted that she’s “happily snatched up” and “very much in that so-called honeymoon phase.”

When Thurston’s pals and podcast cohosts Jess and Evan Ambrose revealed that they “love” her new partner, the former reality star confessed that she accidentally told her man that she loved him “when I was drunk.”

Thurston recalled immediately saying, “My bad,” after the slip-up but confirmed that she does “think he’s the best.”

The Bachelor Nation star noted that it’s a little early on to say “I love you” or go public with his name.

“I have this 90-day trial that I always talk about. We’re within that 90-day trial,” Thurston explained. “I’m very confident we’re going to exceed that.”

While she isn’t in a rush to make things Instagram official, Thurston said that the couple have been “seen out in public,” teasing that her boyfriend is “also a public person.”

As for when she’ll spill the beans on his identity, Thurston wouldn’t say. “We’re just kinda enjoying us right now,” she continued.

Even without a name, Thurston couldn’t keep from gushing about all the things she likes about her new man. “I don’t know if there’s anything I hate about him,” she said with a laugh. “Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable.”

Shortly after teasing her relationship on the podcast, Thurston took to her IG Stories to get fans’ “thoughts” on the episode.

“So good!” one fan messaged Thurston. “Can’t wait to hear more about your new bf + all the tea you’ll be spilling.”

In response, Thurston shared a Polaroid of her and the unidentified man. While Thurston was visibly kissing the guy on the cheek in the snap, his face was covered by a heart emoji.

Thurston previously sparked romance rumors in January when she shared a video of herself holding a mystery man’s hand on the couch. The clip was posted during an Instagram Story Q&A in which Thurston was sharing dating advice.

“Take things slow those first three months,” she advised one of her followers.

Thurston has a history of navigating public relationships after appearing on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021. Although she was eliminated during week six, Thurston got a second chance at love while starring as the season 17 lead on The Bachelorette.

Thurston accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes during the season finale, but the pair split three months after the episode aired. She moved on with another contestant from her season, John Hersey, but the twosome called it quits in June 2022.

During her appearance on The CW’s FBoy Island in 2023, Thurston fell for Vince Xu. The duo won the show and went on to split the $100,000 prize money. Their relationship, however, ended before the finale aired that December.