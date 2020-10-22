Not just a bad edit? After The Bachelorette viewers dubbed Yosef Aborady the season 16 villain, a woman who claimed to have had a relationship with him went viral on TikTok for posting a series of damning videos about their time together.

In a video uploaded on October 13, the day that Clare Crawley’s season premiered, Carly Hammond alleged that the medical device salesman, 30, direct-messaged her on Instagram after returning home from filming the ABC reality dating series. She said they began talking regularly and even met in person, but she ended things with him after he allegedly two-timed her.

“Put a finger down if you were talking to this guy that DMed you on Instagram, and then after a few weeks of talking, you find out that he’s going to be the villain on this season of The Bachelorette,” she began. “You still give him a chance, and he comes down to see you because you guys don’t live in the same state, and you’re, like, amazed at the effort he put in to come see you and how he FaceTimes you all day for hours and texts you all day long, and you guys talk about having a family and having kids and getting married and all this stuff. And then he comes down, and you kind of have a rocky weekend.”

Hammond said that after cooling off, she was ready to approach Aborady about their weekend and what went wrong. However, before she had a chance, she allegedly received a Snapchat video of him masturbating and saying “how he wanted to f–k” the woman it was intended for.

“It wasn’t meant for me,” Hammond said. “So, then he unfriended me on Snapchat, and he told me that his Snapchat logged him out and unfriended me, hoping I wouldn’t see the video, but I already saw it and replayed it.”

She noted that she subsequently blocked the Alabama native on Instagram, but he continued to view her posts from a separate account that he started for his dog.

In a second TikTok video posted on Sunday, October 18, Hammond showed screenshots of her alleged DMs with Aborady, which began on September 14, as well as some of their text messages. In one text, she wrote, “Umm sooo I just saw something” and sent him the Bachelorette trailer, to which he responded, “Hahahaha I was wondering when you would see that.”

The viral clips seemed to corroborate fellow Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cottrill’s allegation during the premiere that Aborady is “reckless on Instagram” and frequently DMs women. The villain came under fire again during the Tuesday, October 20, episode after accusing Crawley, 39, of being “classless” for suggesting that her suitors play a game of strip dodgeball during a group date.

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC for comment.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.