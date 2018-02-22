Heating up! Danielle Maltby and Paul Calafiore are in love and they’re not afraid to show it.

The Bachelor star, 32, and the Big Brother alum, 29, were seemingly inseparable while celebrating The Amazing Race winners Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson at an L.A. finale party on Wednesday, February 21.

Maltby took to her Instagram Story to document the couple’s evening, posting clips of them snacking on bites of cake and kissing each other’s cheeks.

Calafiore also shared a sweet video of the Nashville-based nurse fixing her hair before the duo stepped out for the night. “Oh, who that cute little girl in the background?” he gushed while zooming in on Maltby. “What’s up, sexy?”

The pair went public with their relationship late last month when they shared photos cozying up at a Wedding. They then posted heartfelt Instagram tributes to one another on Valentine’s Day.

“Darling just dive right in … follow my lead,” the CBS star captioned a cute photo of the couple, quoting Ed Sheeran’s romantic ballad “Perfect.”

Maltby also shared a snapshot locking lips with her beau alongside the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day to this wonderfully weird, hot, thoughtful counterpart of mine.”

Maltby was previously linked to Bachelor in Paradise season 3 costar Wells Adams. The longtime friends sparked relationship rumors after sharing a steamy kiss in Mexico, but they quickly shut down all reports after the show ended.

Adams has since moved on with Sarah Hyland and he has Maltby’s full support. “Oh, of course we are [still friends]. I’m so happy for him,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2017. “I’ve met Sarah. Sarah is amazing. They bounce off each other so well, like they really bring out the best of each other. Like they’re both so funny and amp each other up so much. And the smile that Wells gets on his face is unreal. It’s so cute. It really is so cute.”

