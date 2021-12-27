Wrapping it up. Jubilee Sharpe reportedly won’t have a DUI on her record after taking a plea deal in the 2020 case against her.

The Bachelor alum, 30, recently pleaded guilty to willfully refusing to sign and accept a summons or citation and reckless driving causing injury to property or person, according to a report from TMZ. As a result of the plea, prosecutors in Palm Beach, Florida, dropped the DUI charge, meaning that it will not appear on her criminal record.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star also received 12 months of probation and was ordered to complete a DUI education course, attend a victim impact session and finish 75 hours of community service.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2020 that the U.S. Army veteran was arrested in Palm Beach for driving under the influence. According to the arrest report, she had “bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech and the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath as she talked.” At the time of her arrest, she refused to submit to a breath, blood or urine test.

The arresting officer noted in the report that Sharpe was involved in a single-car collision and said that she “could not remember exactly” what had happened moments prior. She also told the officer that she drank “a couple beers prior to driving.”

The arrest report went on to note that Sharpe failed multiple field sobriety tests at the scene of the incident. During a walk-and-turn exercise, she was “unable to maintain balance” and “had a sway as she walked.” She also repeatedly missed her nose while doing a finger-to-nose test.

“She was then placed under arrest and transported to the county jail,” the police officer said in the report. Nearly six hours later, she was released on her own recognizance.

After being released from custody, the former reality star shared a soundless video of her friend driving her around Florida. The friend looked over at her and shook his head as she sat in the passenger seat. “But did you die though??” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time.

The Florida native originally competed for Ben Higgins‘ love during season 20 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. After finishing in 11th place, she went on to appear on seasons 3 and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. She ultimately quit the latter season in week three and went home single.