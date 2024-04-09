The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas shut down rumors that her dad, Nick Georgas, shaded Daisy Kent.
Nick made an appearance on the Tuesday, April 9, episode of the “BachMakers” podcast, where he was asked about Maria, 29, potentially becoming The Bachelorette.
“I’m not going to say too much about The Bachelorette,” Nick replied. “You know, I don’t think anybody should really say too much about The Bachelorette, because that’s not fair to Jenn [Tran]. Jenn is a great person and it’s her show.”
He added that “nobody” should share that they were asked to take on the role and turned it down.
When a user commented via TikTok on Tuesday, “I feel like he’s shading Daisy now,” Maria replied, “I can assure you my dad has not seen any interviews [with] Daisy. Nothing to do with anyone else! just his take on the questions he’s being asked ❤️.”
After Joey Graziadei got down on one knee and proposed to Kelsey Anderson during The Bachelor season 28 finale in March, fans predicted that Maria or Daisy, 25, would become the next Bachelorette. It was announced during the After the Final Rose episode that Jenn, 26, had been given the role.
Moments prior to the announcement, host Jesse Palmer brought Daisy up on stage — and she publicly declined the role. Daisy later explained why she didn’t want to pursue the opportunity.
“There’s, like, a few reasons. One is my health is an aspect of it and I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you — not only emotionally but also physically.” Daisy, who is deaf and has a cochlear implant, explained earlier this month on an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “You’re up super late, it’s nonstop and I talked to a lot of past leads when [the show] was in talks with me and I just knew from a health point it would be a lot.”
Daisy also admitted that she “wasn’t ready for that specific thing,” seemingly referencing that the end of the season typically results in an engagement.
“I think coming off the show and doing the show, I didn’t realize how much of a big thing it is,” Daisy said. “I think right now I just want to live and be happy. I’m always gonna jump for opportunities but I just think this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now.”
Daisy noted that she had “a lot of conversations” with her family members and previous Bachelor Nation leads before making her decision official.
“Everyone was like, ‘It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,’ but a lot of people were like, ‘It’s also the best thing too,’ and no one regretted it,” she said. “But [they said], ‘If [you’re] doing it, make sure you’re ready.’ It didn’t feel right.”