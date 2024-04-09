The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas shut down rumors that her dad, Nick Georgas, shaded Daisy Kent.

Nick made an appearance on the Tuesday, April 9, episode of the “BachMakers” podcast, where he was asked about Maria, 29, potentially becoming The Bachelorette.

“I’m not going to say too much about The Bachelorette,” Nick replied. “You know, I don’t think anybody should really say too much about The Bachelorette, because that’s not fair to Jenn [Tran]. Jenn is a great person and it’s her show.”

He added that “nobody” should share that they were asked to take on the role and turned it down.

Related: 'The Bachelor’ Season 28 Contestant Maria Georgas’ Family Guide Courtesy of Maria Georgas/Instagram Maria Georgas has been making waves since she first stepped out of the limo during season 28 of The Bachelor. When Joey Graziadei was introduced to Maria, she gave him a miniature Canadian flag in honor of her home country. Maria grew up in Ontario, Canada. Her parents separated when she […]

When a user commented via TikTok on Tuesday, “I feel like he’s shading Daisy now,” Maria replied, “I can assure you my dad has not seen any interviews [with] Daisy. Nothing to do with anyone else! just his take on the questions he’s being asked ❤️.”

After Joey Graziadei got down on one knee and proposed to Kelsey Anderson during The Bachelor season 28 finale in March, fans predicted that Maria or Daisy, 25, would become the next Bachelorette. It was announced during the After the Final Rose episode that Jenn, 26, had been given the role.

Moments prior to the announcement, host Jesse Palmer brought Daisy up on stage — and she publicly declined the role. Daisy later explained why she didn’t want to pursue the opportunity.

“There’s, like, a few reasons. One is my health is an aspect of it and I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you — not only emotionally but also physically.” Daisy, who is deaf and has a cochlear implant, explained earlier this month on an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “You’re up super late, it’s nonstop and I talked to a lot of past leads when [the show] was in talks with me and I just knew from a health point it would be a lot.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Daisy also admitted that she “wasn’t ready for that specific thing,” seemingly referencing that the end of the season typically results in an engagement.

“I think coming off the show and doing the show, I didn’t realize how much of a big thing it is,” Daisy said. “I think right now I just want to live and be happy. I’m always gonna jump for opportunities but I just think this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now.”

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

Daisy noted that she had “a lot of conversations” with her family members and previous Bachelor Nation leads before making her decision official.

“Everyone was like, ‘It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,’ but a lot of people were like, ‘It’s also the best thing too,’ and no one regretted it,” she said. “But [they said], ‘If [you’re] doing it, make sure you’re ready.’ It didn’t feel right.”