Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

15 Eye-Catching Backless Dresses That Make the Ultimate Fashion Statement

By
Backless Summer Dress
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Like Kendrick Lamar once rapped, sometimes you’ve got to pop out and show people! Backless dresses are a chic way to use your personal style to make an eye-catching statement. From mini styles with thick, supportive straps to flowy maxi,  you can’t go wrong with backless dresses during the summer.

Related: 13 Flattering Loose Dresses That Nail the Coastal Style — Under $21!

Not only are slinky dresses stylish, but they’re comfortable too. We rounded up cute and cozye styles that you can shop on Walmart and Amazon! These affordable styles nail the trending silhouette without breaking the bank. Check out our top picks ahead. Don’t be surprised if you add multiple styles to your cart at once!

Thick Strap Backless Dresses

ebossy Backless Maxi Dress
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Thick, supportive straps are one of the many things that make this dress a summer essential. The ruching and ribbed pleats deliver a body-hugging silhouette. Not to mention the cute cut-out and flowy mermaid-style skirt!

Spaghetti Strap Backless Dresses

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off!

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off! View Deal

Yuemengxuan Lace up Maxi Dress
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Whew! This powdery blue and white striped dress is red hot! The spaghetti strap dress looks cute and casual from the front, but the back has eye-catching details that will surely earn you compliments whenever you wear it!

Halter-Style Backless Dresses

MakeMeChic Floral Halter Dress
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Halter-style dresses are a chic way to rock the backless trend without going full-throttle. This body-hugging style features a unique floral design and a flirty ruffle accent along the hem!

Related: 15 Airy Summer Dresses Too Pretty to Pass Up

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!