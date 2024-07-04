Like Kendrick Lamar once rapped, sometimes you’ve got to pop out and show people! Backless dresses are a chic way to use your personal style to make an eye-catching statement. From mini styles with thick, supportive straps to flowy maxi, you can’t go wrong with backless dresses during the summer.

Not only are slinky dresses stylish, but they’re comfortable too. We rounded up cute and cozye styles that you can shop on Walmart and Amazon! These affordable styles nail the trending silhouette without breaking the bank. Check out our top picks ahead. Don’t be surprised if you add multiple styles to your cart at once!

Thick Strap Backless Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Thick, supportive straps are one of the many things that make this dress a summer essential. The ruching and ribbed pleats deliver a body-hugging silhouette. Not to mention the cute cut-out and flowy mermaid-style skirt!

Spaghetti Strap Backless Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Whew! This powdery blue and white striped dress is red hot! The spaghetti strap dress looks cute and casual from the front, but the back has eye-catching details that will surely earn you compliments whenever you wear it!

Halter-Style Backless Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Halter-style dresses are a chic way to rock the backless trend without going full-throttle. This body-hugging style features a unique floral design and a flirty ruffle accent along the hem!