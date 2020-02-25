A cryptic clapback? Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield (née Wilkinson), seemingly reacted to the claims that her husband cheated on her with a fan.

The 28-year-old social media personality shared a quote on Monday, February 24, via Instagram after the accusations made headlines.

“Life is so short. We spend so much time swearing the small stuff; worry, complaining, gossiping, comparing, wishing, wanting and waiting for something bigger and better instead of focusing on all the simple blessings that surround us everyday,” the quote reads. “Life is so fragile and all it takes is a single moment to change everything you take for granted. Focus on what’s important and be grateful! You are blessed! Believe it! Live your life and leave no regrets.”

Earlier on Monday, Ohio native Kacie Dinges alleged that she had an inappropriate relationship with Baker, 24, one month before he married Emily in July 2019.

“He kept texting me, saying like, ‘Send me pictures’ and blah, blah, blah,” she claimed on the syndicated radio show Rover’s Morning Glory, noting that she messaged him first. “We were texting for a while, and then he was like, ‘OK, come see me.’ So I got in my car and I drove all the way to Westlake, and it was like behind Cheesecake Factory in some weird development parking lot. And so he texted me when I was on my way there and he was like, ‘You have to leave your phone in the car.’”

According to the 20-year-old, she performed fellatio on the Cleveland Browns quarterback after they exchanged “some small talk.” Dinges also showed the radio hosts naked photos of Baker that he allegedly sent her.

“[When] I left, I was like, ‘Good doing business with you’ — like, joking around,” Dinges alleged. “And he was like, ‘Don’t say that!’ And I was like, ‘I’m just kidding.’ And then I lost my Juul in his car and we had to look for that for a few minutes. He was like, ‘OK, well, drive safe,’ and I was like, ‘OK, see ya.’”

Baker has yet to publicly comment on the cheating accusations, but Us Weekly reached out to his rep for a comment. Earlier this month, the athlete paid tribute to his wife via Instagram.

“With God at our center… nothing can break us Em Lou,” Baker wrote on February 14. “Here’s to many more Valentine’s with my best friend. You’re beautiful inside and out. ♥️♥️♥️”