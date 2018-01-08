Bam Margera was arrested on Sunday, January 7, in Los Angeles for driving under the influence, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the Jackass alum, 38, approached California Highway Patrol officers while they were speaking to another driver, and after he slowed down and briefly spoke to them, the authorities told Margera to pull over.

The police proceeded to give the former MTV star a sobriety test and then made the arrest upon discovering that he had alcohol in his system. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Margera’s bail was set at $15,000 and he was released shortly after 2:30 p.m. The Viva La Bam star is also required to appear in court on Tuesday, February 1.

As previously reported, Margera’s Jackass costar Ryan Dunn was killed in a drunk driving accident in June 2011. While speaking to his therapist in an April 2016 episode of Viva La Bam, Margera opened up about his friend’s passing and revealed that the tragedy precipitated his drinking habits and depression.

“It just seems like everything at one point came crashing down,” the skateboarding pro said at the time. “That’s when it wasn’t even drinking for the fun or for the social part. It was just drinking because of total depression, kinda.”

The stunt performer added that Dunn’s untimely death led to “just the fact of [me] just being completely lost. Like, ‘Everything sucks, and the only thing that doesn’t suck is this bottle of Johnnie Walker.’”

Us Weekly has reached out to Margera’s rep for comment.

