



Reaching out. Bam Margera recorded a series of videos to beg Dr. Phil McGraw for help with his family and friends after going through a difficult few months.

“Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way,” the Jackass alum, 39, said on Instagram on Sunday, August 4. “My family is in shambles. It’s worse than it’s ever been.”

He captioned the post, “#dr.phil bam margera needs you to save family from falling apart for good.”

Margera told the Dr. Phil host, 68, that he “can’t stand” his wife, Nicole Boyd, whom he married in October 2013, before speaking about the Nicole Boyd us weekly.

“He’s the best and I love him to death, and Nicki knows that. And if we separate, I know she’s gonna use him as bait,” the pro skateboarder claimed. “I ain’t playing that f–king game, so you can have him.”

In another video, Margera said that he “disowned” his mom, April Margera, due to her response (or lack thereof) to a recent, unexplained incident in which he “almost died.”

“It was super f–king scary and my buddy witnessed it, and he called my mom saying what happened and she acted like the f–king Phillies lost,” he alleged. “It was unreal. I have it on record. I was like, ‘F–k you forever, Mom. I just heard that s–t and you acted with no emotion like it happens every other Monday.’”

The former MTV personality told McGraw in yet another video that he has seen 28 doctors and participated in four rehabilitation programs, but he still feels that he needs more help.

“The only person I believe is you,” he explained. “When I watch you, I’m like, ‘That’s what I would have said! That’s what I would have said!’ The only person that I will believe on the planet is Dr. Phil.”

Margera, who has a history of alcohol abuse, made headlines in January when he was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence. He subsequently checked into rehab, but left after just 10 days, claiming on Instagram at the time that he was “doing better than ever.”

