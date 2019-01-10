Flying solo. Bam Margera is opening up to fans about why he left rehab after just 10 days of treatment.

In a lengthy handwritten note posted to Instagram on Thursday, January 10, the Jackass star, 39, explained that since he was not being detoxed or medicated at the facility he had checked into, he felt that he could carry on his fight for sobriety at home, where he could simultaneously continue his business dealings.

“By day number 5 in rehab, I realized when I’m bored is when I drink,” Margera wrote. “Well in rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits, that’s when I get creative as f*ck.”

He continued: “So now I am excited with ideas and energy and creation which makes me have no temptation to drink because I am so busy NOT BEING BORED.”

The MTV star revealed that he also found the facility’s policy of not allowing him to take business calls to be problematic, as they were hindering his financial opportunities.

“I left rehab to begin doing all the things I have put aside,” he wrote. “To the people who say, ‘You can’t do it ALONE, trust me!’ Well guess what a–holes … I am not alone! I might not be in rehab with YOU, but I am surrounded by so many sober family and friends, spiritual healers, therapists, sober coaches and my sponsor JJ Diana that I am not alone.”

The Viva La Bam executive producer, who has previously checked into rehab twice before, said that he had relapsed in July 2018 after being robbed at gunpoint in Colombia, but that he had given himself a two-drink minimum.

After seeking treatment to help reduce his alcohol intake, Margera said he no longer has a desire to imbibe. “I am doing better than ever,” he wrote. “I don’t want to drink anymore because it ruins my focus of what I know I have to do, and I’m having a blast doing it.”

The pro skateboarder also revealed that he wrote a breakup letter to alcohol to say, “thanks for the fun visit, but you have worn out your welcome and it’s time to go … I am on a mission.”

He concluded, “Thanks to the rehab, bye to the rehab … Now I realize that the party is over and I want to say goodbye to alcohol for good so I can finish the mission I remember clearly what I am supposed to do here.”

Margera announced that he would checking into rehab again on Instagram on December 31. “Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time,” he wrote at the time.” I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the star had been arrested for driving under the influence in January 2018. He was sentenced to three years of probation, attendance of AA meetings, an alcohol program and fees.

Us has reached out to Margera for comment.

