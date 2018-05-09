Bargain Buzz-O-Meter: Gifts For Mom That Won’t Break the Bank

Mom deserves the very best! Us Weekly rounded up gifts that every mom really wants this Sunday, May 13. From the mom who likes her wine, to the mom who just wants to chill by the pool – we’ve got you covered. Watch the video above to see all of our picks and for more info on where to get them, see the complete list below.

One Tote Carries All

If anyone know how to create a cute tote that’s all functional, it’s Reese Witherspoon. Draper James – the clothing and accessory line by the mom of three – makes two totes with phrases on them that will remind your mom how much you appreciate her every time she heads out shopping! Get mom the “Mama Knows Best” Magnolia tote for $125, or the “Raised By a Strong Woman” canvas tote for just $25.

Iced, Iced Coffee

Growing up, our moms had to wake Us up every morning, now it’s your turn. Get mom a Cold Bruer for $80 from Uncommon Goods, which brews cold brew coffee from the convenience of your own kitchen in just minutes. And for the mom who always made you use a coaster, pair the coffee with a set of Snap and Sip coasters from Mod Cloth for $19 that can be personalized with your mom’s favorite photos.

Staying Connected

What does mom really want? More phone calls and texts from her kids! Straight Talk’s $55 Ultimate Unlimited Plan delivers that perfectly, and at a surprising price. Pair it with one of the latest phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 — it’s such a great gift for mom.

Pool Party

For the mom who likes to sit poolside, keep her eyes protected with Daisy sunnies from Oui Fresh for $32 a pair. Pair the sunnies with some must-have pool accessories like Ban.do’s inexpensive pool floats for $24 or their oversized towel for $68.

If mom wants so sip on a cocktail in the pool, help keep her drink cold with a “See You at the Pool” drink sleeve and keep the drink afloat with “Sink or Swim” drink floaties.

Wine Down

Help mom “wine” down with a set of Savannah Cellars wine from the Deen Brothers on evine.com. A set of three bottles is just $49.99 and if you want to get mom a set of 12 so she has a bottle for every month of the year, the set costs $193.99.

If you get her wine, she’ll need something to pour it in! Get a pair of aerating wine glasses that bring out the aroma and flavor of the wine from Uncommon Goods for $56.

