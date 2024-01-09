Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert is speaking out about her “rough” journey with breast cancer.

“This hasn’t been a breezy sale through life,” Eggert, 51, told People on Monday, January 8, revealing her diagnosis. “I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer last month after experiencing “terrible pain” in October 2023.

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” she recalled. “I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So, I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

Eggert underwent a discovery mammogram and three biopsies before being diagnosed with cancer. The actress will need surgery to remove the lump that Eggert “definitely feels” and said “needs to be taken out.”

Eggert admits that she doesn’t know if she should “do treatment before the surgery” or the other way around.

“I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she told People. “You sit there and it’s in you and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you just want it out.”

Related: 20 Years Later! Original ‘Baywatch’ Cast: Where Are They Now? The red bathing suits, tan bodies and slow-motion running makes Baywatch impossible to forget — even decades after it originally aired. Baywatch followed lifeguards on a California (and later, Hawaii) beach as they saved innocent people from drowning, sharks and the occasional serial killer. The drama first premiered on NBC in 1989 and ran for […]

Aside from her role as Roberta “Summer” Quinn on Baywatch, Eggert played Marci Ferguson on Who’s the Boss? on a recurring basis from 1985 to 1986. Eggert is also the mother of two daughters, Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 12.

Eggert recalled “the horror” on Keegan’s face when revealing the diagnosis.

“It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this,” she said. “This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”

Eggert is “really appreciative” that her friends have since created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her “overwhelming” health battle.

“I’m just doing everything I can not to spiral,” she explained. “At night when I lay down, I panic because I’m like, well, who’s going to cover all the bills? Who’s going to do all of this?”

Eggert also praised the “outpouring of love” she’s received since going public with the diagnosis.

Related: Stars Who Beat Breast Cancer: Linda Evangelista, Cynthia Nixon and More Many celebrities have spoken out about their personal battles with breast cancer over the years. Julia Louis-Dreyfus went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017 via Instagram. Nearly one year later, she had successfully beaten the illness and returned to work on Veep. “It sounds kind of corny, but there’s something about after […]

“It changes your whole day and other people just don’t have that,” she explained, noting her plans to start a non-profit for single parents who “don’t have anybody to turn to” in these types of situations.

“I really want to figure out a way to give back to other parents that are in my situation that aren’t as fortunate,” she added.