The Micelli family is back! Fans of Who’s the Boss can now look forward to catching up with the beloved sitcom characters played by Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza in an upcoming revival series.

Deadline first reported on Tuesday, August 4, that Sony Pictures Television is working on bringing the series back to life. Set 30 years after the original events took place, the reboot will follow the dynamic between Tony Micelli (Danza) and his daughter, Samantha Micelli (Milano), who is now a single mother living in the house she grew up in.

Milano, 47, confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a throwback still from the series. “ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back,” she captioned her post. “I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! 😭 .”

The Charmed alum continued, “We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.”

Danza, 69, also expressed his excitement via Twitter, writing: “Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss.”

Who’s the Boss aired from 1984 to 1992 on ABC for eight seasons. During its run, the popular series was nominated for five Golden Globes and 10 Primetime Emmys. Judith Light, Danny Pintauro and the late Katherine Helmond were also among the show’s cast.

Light, 71, and Pintauro, 44, are not officially confirmed to be returning for the revival.

Back in 2015, Milano told The New York Post’s Page Six that she would “one hundred percent” be interested in a Who’s the Boss reboot. At the time, she said that “it would have to be a really good script” for her to come on board. The Insatiable alum also revealed where she believed her character would be after all these years.

“I think [my character Samantha] would have [her own] kids and Tony would be a grandfather,” she predicted.

Despite the revival being greenlit, Danza previously stated that he didn’t want to revisit the series. “First of all, I’ve never been a big fan of these reboots,” he explained on Good Day New York in September 2019. “[But] no, can’t reboot [Who’s the Boss?] because we’ve got no Katherine Helmond, that’s why not. That’s it.”

Light, meanwhile, shared a similar sentiment to Danza. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen days later, the Transparent alum said the show couldn’t go on without Helmond, who died in 2019 at age 88.

“She was so much the fulcrum of the show and without her. It’s really not the same,” she explained at the time. “I think a lot of people feel that way. I love that everyone wants it to come back but I think it’d be so obvious that so much is missing.”