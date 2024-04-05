The BBC has responded to viewer and listener complaints that its coverage of Princess Kate Middleton was “excessive and insensitive.”

The network insisted in a Friday, April 5, statement that their news coverage has been guided by “sensitivity” and the “significance of this story” even though “not everyone would have approved of the approach we took,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kate, 42, confirmed in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. The announcement came after two months of speculation surrounding the princess’ health following her successful abdominal surgery in January. Speculation about Kate’s condition and her eventual diagnosis were heavily covered by the BBC and other outlets.

“As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health,” the BBC statement continued. “We also reported on Catherine’s request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues.”

The British broadcaster further emphasized that members of their team “always” give “careful consideration to [their] editorial decisions,” stressing that all of the network’s coverage made it evident that Kate and her family are undergoing a “difficult time.”

“We have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity,” the BBC concluded.

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate had undergone a “planned” abdominal procedure and would cancel all her engagements until after Easter. Kate’s public hiatus led to rampant speculation about her well-being before she and the royals ultimately addressed the concern.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Kate said in a video released by the palace last month. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She continued, “[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Kate and William, 41, share three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and waited to publicly share her diagnosis until they had a chance to tell their kids first.

A source later told Us Weekly that Kate has been leaning on her family throughout her treatment.

“She tires easily, but she’s been trying to spend as much time with her kids as she can,” the insider exclusively told Us last month.