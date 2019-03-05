Family is forever. Bebe Rexha’s dad, Flamur Rexha, was not happy when she released the provocative music video for her new song, “Last Hurrah.’ While Flamur was extremely upset with his daughter following the video’s release, the Grammy nominee says there is no more drama in the Rexha family.

“He loves me! We made up,” the “Meant to Be” singer, 29, told TMZ as she and her father walked into a restaurant in New York City on Monday, March 4. She later quipped: “We’re good until the next music video.”

Bebe released the music video for “Last Hurrah” on February 21, and her dad quickly voiced his opinion on the sexy mini-movie, which features partial nudity, make-out sessions and numerous sexual innuendos. The singer shared a screenshot of a text from Flamur to her Instagram Story just days later and wrote, “My dad hates me.”

Flamur’s message read: “You you [sic] better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick I can’t take this anymore embarrassed to go in public everywhere I can go i’m very upset with you I can’t believe it.”

The “I’m a Mess” songstress later defended her dad on Twitter. “Don’t say mean things about my dad please he is an amazing father,” she told fans in a series of since-deleted tweets. “My dad is not a bad guy. I should of [sic] never have posted that screenshot. Im disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic.”

She continued: “I understand where he is coming [from] as a father and that’s why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn’t speaking to me, but he is still my father.”

Bebe also stood up for herself after she discovered that the music video “was flagged as ‘sensitive’ on YouTube.” She tweeted on February 22: “I am woman who is living unapologetically. I’m not gonna be made to feel bad about making ART. And yes art to me is my beautiful ass out, boys kissing boys, girls kissing girls, crosses on my body. IF A MALE RAPPER PUT OUT THAT VIDEO OUT IT WOULD BE FINE.”

