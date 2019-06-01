Is that shade that Becca Kufrin is cooking?

“On May 31st at 6:08pm, 9 beautiful, dark chocolate chip cookies were born into this world,” the 29-year-old captioned a pic of freshly baked treats on her Instagram Stories on Friday. “After 12 minutes of intense waiting, mom and cookies are doing all right.”

Becca then posted a video explaining, “People need to stop freaking out about my damn cookie post,” she said. “Because Trader Joe’s did the exact same thing back in December and everyone thought it was cute and clever. You’re making me stress eat and I only have four left,” the former reality TV star joked.

The Bachelorette’s ex-fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed their first child, Alessi Ren Luyendyk, on Wednesday, May 29.

And the couple have not been shy about posting pics of their new little one.

“We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” Luyendyk. Jr., 37, announced on Wednesday. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

The race car driver shared the first shots of the baby the next day. “This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed,” he captioned a father-daughter pic on Instagram.

The professional athlete added to his Story: “I’m so proud of @laureneburnham. You’re truly incredible and did so good today.” In the photo, Burnham, 27, is cuddled up to Alessi.

The former Bachelor star, for her part, revealed their baby’s name that same day, writing, “Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”

The public adoration continued on Friday, May 31, when the new dad wrote, “We survived our first night at home. She’s such a good sleeper.” In the pic, Alessi is donning a pink hat and sleeping in her father’s arms.

Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Kufrin on the season 22 finale of The Bachelor. However, a month after the engagement, Luyendyk. Jr. realized he missed Burnham told producers he needed to end things with his then-fiancée. The break-up was filmed for the show.

However, Becca explained at the time that he had no hard feelings.

“I watched all of last season back. I think that being in a relationship, there is a lot that you miss. When [Arie] is going on dates with other women, it helps to see his journey with all the other girls,” she told Us Weekly in May 2018. “Being on this side now, I can empathize a bit more. I can see what it is to try to sift through each person and each relationship to find the best one. At the end of the day, he had to follow his heart. I wanted to do the same thing for me.”

Kufrin is now engaged to The Bachelorette‘s Garrett Yrigoyen.

