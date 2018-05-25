Taking the high road. Becca Kufrin just wrapped her journey as The Bachelorette and confirmed she’s engaged, so she has nothing but positive feelings toward her ex Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Each year, The Bachelorette takes part in a conference call with press to promote the upcoming season. This year, the same day the call took place, former Bachelor Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham appeared on The View to announce that they’ve chosen a date and location for their wedding.

“I do wish them the best,” Kufrin, 28, told reporters when asked about her ex’s announcement. But would she go to their wedding, set to take place on January 12, 2019, in Hawaii?

“I don’t know if they’d invite me but I guess, yes, if they would want me there, I would want to share their love because I truly do wish them nothing but happiness,” she said.

The last season of The Bachelor, 36-year-old Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Kufrin on the finale. However, after only a month together, he called it off – and filmed the scene – because he wanted to be with his runner-up, 25-year-old Burnham. While Kufrin was crushed at the time, she admitted to Us that she understood it a bit more after filming her own season.

“I watched all of last season back. I think that being in a relationship, there is a lot that you miss. When [Arie] is going on dates with other women, it helps to see his journey with all the other girls,” the publicist told Us on May 17. “Being on this side now, I can empathize a bit more. I can see what it is to try to sift through each person and each relationship to find the best one. At the end of the day, he had to follow his heart. I wanted to do the same thing for me.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

