Another plot twist from Chris Harrison! Becca Tilley was surprised to learn the Bachelor host is dating entertainment journalist Lauren Zima.

“I was at a pre-SAG Awards party and they walked in together and I felt like, ‘Oh, they’re just here!’ They know each other, so it makes sense that they walked in together, and she was like, ‘No! We’re dating!’” the former Bachelor contestant told Us Weekly exclusively at L*SPACE x Becca Tilley Launch event in Santa Monica on Wednesday, January 30. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what?! That’s the craziest thing!’”

Despite the initial shock, Tilley, 30, added that she’s “really happy for them.”

Harrison, 47, and Zima made their red carpet debut at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Saturday, January 26. The Entertainment Tonight correspondent often covers the popular ABC dating series. Tilley told Us on Wednesday that Zima already “gets all the inside scoop.”

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host split from wife Gwen Harrison in 2012 after 18 years of marriage. The exes share daughter Taylor and son Joshua.

As for Tilley’s love life, the “Scrubbing In” podcast host teased to Us that she is “very happy right now.”

“I feel like the whole dating thing is the reason that people were interested in my life originally, so you know, I kind of have taken a step back with sharing everything about my dating life just because I feel like my last relationship was very public, but I’m happy!” she explained, referring to her May 2017 split from fellow Bachelor Nation star Robert Graham.

Tilley also addressed the possibility of her returning to reality TV and starring as the Bachelorette.

“I don’t know. I just feel like I’d have a really hard time being the Bachelorette, but I don’t think it would happen, but you never say never, but as of now, probably not,” she told Us. “I feel like with the Bachelorette you get a great result at the end, but I think the process is way harder and I don’t want that.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

