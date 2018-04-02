Do not mess with her or her friends. Bella Hadid shut down an Instagram troll who criticized her and Kendall Jenner’s personalities and called them “fake bitches.”

According to screenshots taken by W magazine, a rather salty Instagram user commented on a fan account’s photo of Hadid and Jenner, 22, wearing similar sheer tops, “2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks. lmao y’all tripping fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”

The 21-year-old model apparently saw the comment and clapped back super hard. “I wish you would know either of our personalities,” she responded. “And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

Hadid must have spooked the troll because they deleted their comment and, subsequently, Hadid’s reply. They might have learned their lesson, too. “Seriously this whole thing has taught me a lot,” the user later commented.

Jenner and the Hadids — particularly Gigi — have been slammed before by much higher-profile names. Many prominent ‘90s supermodels have accused them of not being real models, claiming that they only land gigs because of their social media acumen. Rebecca Romijn told ET in April 2016, “I know that a lot of people — legitimate fashion people — can’t stand it. Hate that these, you know, social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion. They are not true supermodels.”

Naomi Campbell and Stephanie Seymour have also disparaged the new generation of catwalkers. Campbell admitted on The Meredith Vieira Show in January 2015, “I just feel like my generation of women — like Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Claudia [Schiffer] — we had to earn our stripes and take our stepping stones to get to where we have gotten. I kind of feel like, ‘My God, we’ve worked so hard, and we are still working at it.’ And then it just comes like that for them, but I sometimes believe easy come, easy go.” Seymour offered a similar sentiment when she spoke to Vanity Fair in June 2016, calling Kendall and Gigi “bitches of the moment.”

