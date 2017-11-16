Bella Thorne is paying tribute to her ex-boyfriend Lil Peep after the up-and-coming rapper died on Wednesday, November 15, at the age of 21. The pair were linked as a couple in September, and the news of his death left the Disney Channel alum stunned.

The Blended actress took to social media after the news broke to pay respects to the musician. “F–k I don’t know what to say,” she tweeted early Thursday. “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

Thorne, 20, also took to Instagram Story to share two videos about the musician. “I just wanted to say anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was. How good he was,” she said. “Well, he was, even more, f–king great as a person.” The Famous In Love actress then shared a series of photos of herself with the “Benz Truck” rapper on Instagram on Thursday, along with the caption: “Look at that big f–king smile🐥 always lit up the room. Hearts are breaking everywhere. @lilpeep.”

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan told Us Weekly on Thursday that the hip-hop star (real name Gustav Åhr) died of a suspected Xanax overdose. The final determination will be available in a toxicology report that is expected to be released in six to eight weeks. According to Dugan, Lil Peep’s manager found him unresponsive on his tour bus on Wednesday night, prior to his concert in Arizona. After members of the local police and fire departments attempted to revive the rapper, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

First Access Entertainment CEO Sarah Sennett confirmed Peep’s death in a statement to The New York Times on Thursday morning. “I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing,” she said. “I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.”

Other stars also took to social media to remember the musician, including Pete Wentz, Diplo and Post Malone.

