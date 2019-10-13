A heartbreaking loss. Captain Lee Rosbach opened up about his son Josh Rosbach’s accidental overdose and subsequent death for the first time in a new interview.

“I deal with it every day. I hate going to sleep, and I hate waking up. There’s a hole there that can’t be filled,” the Below Deck star told the New York Post’s Page Six on Saturday, October 12. “And the person who said, ‘time heals all wounds,’ is full of it. It doesn’t. The only thing that time may do for you is allow you to learn the skills you need to cope with the situation that you’re dealing with. As parents, you’re not designed to bury your children.”

Josh died in July at the age of 42. He is one of Lee and his wife Mary Anne Rosbach’s five adult children. The Bravo personality detailed the day that he found his son dead at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during his interview with Page Six.

“I walked in and he was sitting on the sofa with his head in his hands, and I thought he had just passed out. I felt relieved. I thought he was fine,” Lee recalled. “Then I went over to give him a hug, and he was cold. He’d gone.”

The reality TV personality added that he thought Josh was doing well before his untimely passing.

“He had a DUI conviction about 12 or 13 years ago that he finally got off his record. He’d got himself a car. He was working,” Lee explained. “We thought we might have hit a milestone.”

The Running Against the Tide author honored his late son’s memory by participating in the 2019 Sallarulo’s Race for Champions in South Florida in his honor.

“We are doing Sallarulo’s race for Champions 5K for Special Olympics in memory of our son Josh who recently passed,” Lee captioned a photo of Josh on Saturday via Instagram.

He also told Page Six that he plans to help fight the opioid epidemic, but is still searching for the right opportunity: “I don’t want to start something, then not be able to finish it.”

