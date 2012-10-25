PICTURE: Bald Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Reunite to Plan New Movie

True bromance.

Best buds and former writing partners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are working together once more. The stars — who won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar with 1997's Good Will Hunting — were spotted attending a business meeting together in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Last October, GQ reported that the actors were joining forces to bring the story of Whitey Bulger — the legendary Boston mobster — to the big screen.

In their first project together since Good Will Hunting, Damon is slated to star, while Affleck will direct. Screenwriter Terence Winter will pen the script, based on the life of the former leader of South Boston's Winter Hill Gang.

Although it's been a while since they've collaborated in any sort of professional capacity, the two men have remained as close as ever. (Affleck and Damon — who once went on double dates with Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder — are now both married with children.)

"[Matt and I] see each other almost too often," Affleck admitted to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month about his friendship with Damon. "I wonder if his wife is thinking, 'Is he really going to come over every night?'"

