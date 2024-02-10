Ben Affleck had nothing to contribute when asked if there was any truth behind Britney Spears’ claims they kissed years ago.

Affleck, 51, was walking in Santa Monica on Friday, February 9, according to footage obtained by TMZ. In the clip, one photographer greeted him in Spanish and the actor broke out in a grin.

However, his demeanor seemingly shifted when he was asked if Spears’ remarks were valid. Affleck looked away from the camera and continued towards his car before driving away.

Earlier this week, Spears, 42, shared a throwback photo of her and Affleck. In her post, she alleged that the pair had locked lips that same night they posed for the camera.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 7, alongside a black and white throwback pic of the trio. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!!”

Spears said she wished she could share more about “the story that happened before that,” adding, “Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl!!!”

After the post made headlines, Spears subsequently deleted the post.

While Spears and Affleck never officially dated, the duo were romantically linked to other A-listers over the years. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, and the exes finalized their divorce in 2018. The Oscar winner also dated Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004 before they rekindled their romance two decades later. The couple wed in July 2022.

Spears, for her part, has been married three times to Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari. The singer also had a high-profile relationship with ex Justin Timberlake, whom she spoke candidly about in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

In her book, Spears claimed that she and Timberlake, who dated from 1999 to 2002, cheated on each other throughout the course of their relationship. Spears also revealed that she had an abortion because the former boy member allegedly wasn’t ready to be a father.

Months after releasing her book, Spears apologized for what she had written, sharing in January that she never meant to upset anyone with her story. In the post, she included a clip of Timberlake’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show, sparking speculation that the apology was directed towards her former flame.

Despite Spears’ sentiments, Timberlake seemingly threw shade at his ex during a performance the same month, saying he’d like to “apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.” The singer’s actions led Spears to walk back her apology.

“Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets !!!” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”