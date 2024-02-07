Your account
Celebrity News

Britney Spears Claims She ‘Honestly Forgot’ She Made Out With Ben Affleck

By
Britney Spears, Ben Affleck. Getty Images (2)

Britney Spears is kissing and telling when it comes to her previous smooch with Ben Affleck — she just had to remember it happened first.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” Spears, 42, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 7, alongside a black and white throwback pic of the trio. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!!”

While the “Toxic” singer wished she could dish about “the story that happened before that,” she added, “I’m just being a gossip girl!!!”

She concluded her post by admitting the makeout session with Affleck, 51, had previously slipped her mind. “Psss I actually forgot!!!” she quipped.

Despite their alleged kiss back in the day, Affleck and Spears both moved on with other people. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015 (finalizing their divorce in 2018) before tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez in July 2022. Spears, for her part, was most recently married to Sam Asghari but he filed for divorce in August 2023.

Spear’s throwback post comes amid her feud with ex Justin Timberlake, which began after her unflattering characterization of him in her memoir, The Woman in Me. (The exes dated from 1999 until their split in 2002.)

In her book Spears claimed that she and Timberlake, 43, mutually cheated on each other during their relationship and that she allegedly had an abortion because he wasn’t ready to become a parent.

Months later, Spears took to Instagram to “apologize for some of the things [she] wrote about” in her memoir, adding in January, “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.” (In addition to the message, Spears also included a clip of Timberlake singing with Jimmy Fallon, which furthered the speculation that the apology was directed at him.)

Despite extending an olive branch, Timberlake seemingly threw shade at his ex during a performance the same month in New York City.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” he said to the audience before singing his 2002 break up ballad, “Cry Me a River,” which is believed to be inspired by his split from Spears.

Timberlake’s actions seemingly led Spears to walk back her apology in a message via Instagram earlier this month. “Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!” she wrote.

Timberlake, for his part, isn’t letting the negativity get to him.

“Justin hasn’t been letting the Britney fans get him down,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He believes his music and performance will speak for itself and is looking forward to connecting with his fans from the stage again.”

