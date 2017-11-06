Looking inward. Ben Affleck is speaking out about the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations that have hit Hollywood, and said he is ready to take action. Speaking to The Associated Press on Sunday, November 5, Affleck said he is “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

The actor told the AP that “more women need to be pushed to power.” In addition, he feels that sexual harassment needs to also become “a men’s issue” so that men also speak out against these kinds of behaviors.

After Affleck spoke out against Harvey Weinstein amid the sexual misconduct allegations against the producer back in October, some women criticized the Justice League actor for his own alleged misconduct. Actress Hilarie Burton claimed that Affleck, now 45, groped her during a 2003 appearance on Total Request Live. The Oscar winner responded in a tweet shortly after: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

After his apology to the former TRL host, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler claimed that Affleck also inappropriately touched her at a Hollywood event three years ago. “I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” Tendler tweeted. “He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?”

The Accountant actor also came under fire when Rose McGowan alleged that he knew about Weinstein’s alleged behavior. The Charmed actress called out Affleck after he posted his statement on October 10 regarding the allegations against the movie mogul. He wrote: “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.” McGowan responded to the Batman actor tweeting, “Ben Affleck f–k off.” She followed it up by writing, “@benaffleck ‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

In early October, The New York Times first detailed nearly 30 years sexual assault and abuse allegations against Weinstein and since then, dozens of allegations have surfaced against him. Others in Hollywood have been facing similar accusations, including Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner.

