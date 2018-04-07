Ben Affleck saved the day after he offered to pay the travel costs for the mother of a young boy with terminal cancer so they could be together.

Mukuta, who is a male refugee from the Congo, is currently being treated at an Atlanta hospice center for terminal Cholangiocarcinoma, which is known as cancer of the bile duct. On Sunday, April 1, the hospital took to Twitter to ask for someone to come and impersonate Batman to bring Mukuta — who is a big fan of the superhero and was wearing a Batman shirt in a photo alongside the post — some happiness during his harrowing fight.

After catching wind of the hospital’s request, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star, 45, who is currently filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii, reached out via FaceTime in the hopes of lifting Mukuta’s spirits.

“Mukuta didn’t recognize Ben as Batman when he first saw him via FaceTime,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Ben has a beard right now and the family laughed when Mukuta didn’t make the connection immediately.”

Once Affleck learned that the boy’s mother was not able to travel to the hospital from Zimbabwe, Affleck generously offered to help reunite the woman and her son by paying for her flight.

The hospital shared a photo of Mukuta FaceTiming with the Justice League actor, tweeting on Thursday, April 5, “Such a memorable day for Mukuta who’s a super #Batman fan! He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve.” The hospital also tweeted on Friday, “HospiceAtlanta & Mukuta’s family are so thankful to @BenAffleck, who following his FaceTime conversation w/Mukuta yesterday, has graciously offered 2 fly his mother from Zimbabwe to reunite with her son. A true superhero in action!”

Fans took to social media to praise the Gone Girl actor for supporting the boy in his time of need. One Twitter user wrote, “When I heard Mukuta’s dying wish was to meet Batman, I had my fingers crossed that he’d meet @BenAffleck’s Batman. Thanks for making his last days brighter, Ben. Much respect. Thinking of you, Mukuta. #Batman4Mukuta.” Another tweeted, “@BenAffleck thank you for stepping up to the plate, and getting a knock and helping make this sweet boy’s dreams a reality #batman4mukuta. I’m so happy the word came through to you Ben. God Bless you, all of u.”

