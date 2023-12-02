Ben Higgins’ wife, Jessica Clarke Higgins, had never seen his season of The Bachelor before they got married — but now she’s getting a behind-the-scenes look.

“When he told me he would give me a tour of the Bachelor Mansion, I didn’t know this is what he meant,” Jessica, 26, captioned a TikTok video on Friday, December 1.

In the clip, Ben, 34, gave her the walkthrough of all the bathrooms inside the Los Angeles residence that houses the Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants each season.

“The first one is … usually blocked off with a sheet or a rug, so it never gets used,” Ben, who served as the season 20 lead of The Bachelor, quipped. “It’s very clean, very private. Only unfortunate thing is when you have 25 women sitting over there [in the living room], it gets weird.”

Next up, Ben took Jessica to see the “only bathroom we could use” — to her shock. He later clarified that there is actually a second bathroom upstairs that contestants could use to relieve themselves.

“Think about this, you have two bathrooms for all these people,” he explained to his wife. “Isn’t that crazy? [This second one] is infamous, it gets filmed a lot. Many people [have been in] the tub before and the shower.”

Ben did point out that, during his stint on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette, guys would take “multiple-people showers at once” to save time.

The Bachelor Mansion also has a “secret” bathroom on the top floor — which contestants are not typically able to use. According to Ben, production used the facility to store camera equipment.

“They never lock it. This door would be closed, packed full of cameras [and] stuff,” he added. “This is where I spent so much time, just sitting here [on the toilet] just thinking about life, contemplating what I was going to do next or if I was going home tomorrow.”

He continued: “I would sit here for as long as I could and would count the tiles [on the wall] just to distract myself.”

Ben was one of Kaitlyn’s suitors on The Bachelorette in 2015. After he was eliminated after the eighth week, he was chosen to lead the next season of The Bachelor. Ben got engaged to Lauren Bushnell Lane during his season finale, which aired in 2016. They split one year later.

Bushnell Lane, 33, ultimately moved on with musician Chris Lane, with whom she shares two sons, while Ben found love with Jessica. After sliding into the esthetician’s Instagram DMs, Ben and Jessica wed in November 2021.