He won’t be handing out red roses again anytime soon. Ben Higgins revealed that he is not interested in becoming the next Bachelor.

Higgins, 29, opened up about the role and the serious obligations that accompany it. “Let me be straightforward: Being the Bachelor or Bachelorette isn’t always fun and easy. For the most part, the emotional experience puts both the contests and the Bachelor or Bachelorette in extremely difficult situations,” he wrote in a new post on his blog, The Mahogany Workplace, on Thursday, August 17. “By the end of the show everyone is completely drained, which you can expect when you begin and end 25-plus relationships in three months.”

“I recently said that anyone who come out of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette emotionally unscathed entered the show with the wrong intentions,” he continued. “You need to prepare to be a support system, truth teller, bad news sharer, and love seeker to many people at one time. My point: After The Bachelorette I was emotionally prepared to take on The Bachelor and I was excited about the opportunity to meet my life parter.”

The Colorado native confirmed that he will not be leading ABC dating franchise’s next season. “To be honest, I do not feel like being the Bachelor would be a wise choice for me right now,” he wrote before listing off the reasons why. “I am not ready for another relationship to take place in the public eye. I am not able to be the man I would want to be for the women participating in the experience. I sense that I couldn’t prepare my heart to get engaged six months after my previous engagement ended.”

The business analyst proposed to Lauren Bushnell on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor in May 2016. The couple called off their engagement one year later and Bushnell, 27, has since moved on with Devin Antin.

Higgins recently told Us Weekly exclusively that while he’s “thinking” about dating and “longs for a commitment and to love somebody,” the idea of beginning a new relationship “still feels weird” to him.

“If I did the show again I’d want to ensure that my intentions were pure and I was doing it — wait for it — for the right reasons,” he went on. “The scrutiny that would result from doing the show twice makes me hesitate to participate.”

Although now is not the right time for Higgins to reassume the role of Bachelor, never say never. “Every decision we make comes with consequences. At this point in my life I do not believe I’m ready to be the Bachelor again. However, with that being said, a lesson I’ve learned over the last few years: Don’t close the for to any possibilities,” the software developer concluded. “I’ve said, ‘I would never do that’ too many times, and then I found myself doing that very thing a few months later. So, I’m not saying ‘never;’ I’m just saying ‘not now.’”

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!