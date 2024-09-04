Ben Platt and Noah Galvin tied the knot on Sunday, September 1, while surrounded by their friends and family in New York City.

Platt and Galvin, both 30, told Vogue that their wedding was a three-day affair, starting with a Shabbat dinner on Friday, August 30.

“Since some of Ben’s family are observant Jews, we couldn’t get married until Sunday when Shabbat was over, so to keep the party going we had a bar hang with some games and Lombardi’s pizza on Saturday night at Cellar Dog in the West Village,” Galvin told Vogue. “Finally, on Sunday, we had the wedding proper at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Noah was sad that nobody used the IKEA ferry to get there…”

Ultimately, the wedding weekend, curated by celeb event planner Mindy Weiss, was everything they hoped it would be. “Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building,” Platt shared with the magazine. “And we wanted the dancing to go off. We feel that all missions were accomplished!”

Both wore cream suits — which were complementary but not matching — designed by Jared Ellner and built by the Arel Studio.

The duo said “I do” in front of their loved ones (including celeb pals like Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever and Zoey Deutch) following many years of friendship, the Good Doctor actor revealed in May 2020 that the duo were dating.

“Ben and I are dating,” Galvin said on an appearance on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast. “I asked him this morning. I was like, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

Seven months later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. “Me & my 2020 savior,” the “Waving Through the Window” singer wrote alongside a pic of the pair on a hike. “Wishing everyone a much happier 2021.”

After keeping their romance relatively private, Platt gave some insight into their relationship in June 2021.

“We’ve been together for a year-and-a-half now,” the Dear Evan Hansen star shared on an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show at the time. “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time and then it was, like, zero to 60, like we’re living together with my parents in [my] childhood home and seeing each other all the time. But it ended up being a beautiful time.”

In November 2022, Platt popped the question and the couple took to social media to share the happy news.

“He agreed to hang out forever 💕,” Platt wrote alongside a photo from the engagement. Galvin, for his part, posted on his own account with the caption: “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours 🫂.”

Although the duo are very much in love, the Pitch Perfect actor revealed in April 2023 that they were not in a rush to tie the knot.

“We just got engaged a few months ago, so we’re taking it slow and enjoying the fiancé stage. You only get to have that stage once,” Platt said during an appearance on The View.

Nearly a month later, Platt shared via his Instagram Story that the Real O’Neals alum “proposed back” to him. “I said yes,” he wrote over a photo of the pair’s dog with a red rose in his mouth.