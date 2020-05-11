New couple alert! Noah Galvin confirmed on Monday, May 11, that he is dating Ben Platt.

“Ben and I are dating,” Galvin, 26, told Ilana Levine in the latest episode of her “Little Known Facts” podcast.

The Booksmart actor and Platt, 26, haven’t publicly addressed their romance up until now, but the Pitch Perfect star is OK with it coming out.

“I asked him this morning. I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know,’” Galvin explained. “It’s still relatively new.”

The two performers were friends before their paths crossed in the Dear Evan Hansen world. Platt was the original star of the musical’s Broadway run, while Galvin was the actor he passed the torch to next to portray the lead character.

The New York native kept the relationship talk to a minimum during his podcast appearance, but he did open up about the birthday gift that the Politician star gave him in early May — which he worked on for months.

“Long story short, Ben made me a birthday video. Ben very sweetly for the past, like, probably three months, has been putting together this video for me,” the Real O’Neals alum said. “It’s all my favorite drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond and all of my friends in drag, wishing me a happy birthday.”

Galvin and the Los Angeles native aren’t the only performers from their musical to become romantically involved. Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross are also an item.

Galvin admitted it was so “incestuous,” adding, “but it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected.”

Before confirming his relationship status with Platt, Galvin and the Drunken Parents star joined forces for a “QuaranTune” dance party on March 17, to help raise funds for the NYC Food Bank amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for joining our #QuaranTunes dance party yesterday,” Galvin wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a clip from the quarantine celebration. “Hope it helped a little!!!

In October, the couple dressed up as the characters from The Wizard of Oz alongside their mutual friends, Beanie Feldstein (who’s known Platt since high school) and Molly Gordon — both of whom were in Booksmart with Galvin.

“Spooky Spam!” the Assassination Nation actor captioned the group’s festive photos at the time. “4 Jews in Oz,” Platt captioned the same squad snap.