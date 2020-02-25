Out on the town! Prince William and Duchess Kate had an evening out in London, attending a charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen — without their three kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Tuesday, February 25, to watch the Broadway musical at the Noel Coward Theatre, hosted by The Royal Foundation, which oversees the charities supported by the couple.

The couple, who shared sons Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 21 months, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, got glammed up for their night on the town.

Duchess Kate, 38, wore an Eponine London tweed midi dress, sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a matching glitter clutch. She topped off her look with diamond earrings from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection. William, 37, sported a blue suit with black shoes.

A few days prior the lovebirds spent the day with their little ones and took them lambing in the countryside.

“We’ve been lambing with the children this week,” William said while visiting the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, according to The Evening Standard. “Charlotte wasn’t sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors.”

He added: “They loved seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs.”

The family’s recent adventure together was a part of the couple’s plan to spend more time with their kids during a brief break from their royal duties.

The pair took a small hiatus during George and Charlotte’s school break from February 17 to February 21 to focus on their crew. Since the beginning of the year, the duo have been swamped with royal engagements, but it’s only made them stronger as a pair.

“The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. You’d think their hectic schedule would but strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on February 13.

The insider added: “Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

See the couple’s elegant looks from their night at the theatre below.