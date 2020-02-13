Time for some family fun! Prince William and Duchess Kate are putting their royal duties on pause for a short spell in February to spend more time with their three kids.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, have had a busy few weeks of royal engagements but are taking a much-needed break while Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, have a brief vacation from school. Both children are enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea school in London and will be on half-term break from February 17 to February 21.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to slow down their busy schedules every so often to get more quality time with the George, Charlotte and 22-month-old Prince Louis.

Over the last few weeks, William and Kate have traveled all over the U.K. on a number of public engagements following the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in January. Despite their packed program of appearances, a source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that William and Kate’s bond has grown even stronger through their busy season.

“The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together,” the insider explained. “Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

William and Kate have been leaning on each other more and more as the royal family continues to work through the fallout of Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, decision to step back from their royal responsibilities. The brothers’ relationship has been tested over the last few months, but a source told Us that Kate has been an important part of William’s adjustment to the big changes.

“If William has a problem, he’ll talk to Kate about it,” the source explained. “William confides in her about everything.”

Harry, for his part, has been “going to therapy” along with relying on his wife’s help.

“She knows everything about her husband and is constantly advising him,” the insider said of the retired actress.

Shortly before announcing their short sabbatical from their royal duties, the future king and queen joined Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for a rare joint appearance at a veterans’ recovery facility. The royal couples looked relaxed as they toured the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Leicestershire, England.