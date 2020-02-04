Indulging the royal sweet tooth! Prince William and Duchess Kate visited South Wales together on Tuesday, February 4, as part of a royal engagement, and took some time out of their busy day to pay a visit to a local ice cream shop for a sweet treat.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, stopped by Joe’s Ice Cream in Mumbles — a locale on the western edge of Swansea Bay — and treated themselves to a sugary snack. The future king of England enjoyed chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate sprinkles on a cone, while his wife opted for Joe’s Ice Cream’s signature vanilla flavor with a wafer in a cup.

“Time for a tasty treat,” the Kensington Palace Twitter account shared on Tuesday, along with several photos from the engagement. “The Duke and Duchess sample Italian ice cream @joesicecream Parlour. The family run business has been serving gelato to local resident’s [sic] since Joe Cascarini arrived from Italy in the early 1900s.”

After ordering their desserts, the royal couple spent time inside Joe’s and spoke with local parents and children. Per another tweet from Kensington Palace, the duchess spoke to locals about The Royal Foundation’s #5BigQuestions survey which “asks UK parents, carers and early years professionals for their views on raising the next generation of children under 5.”

Believe it or not, the ice cream wasn’t the only sweet treat the Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed during the outing. While outside Joe’s, she caught up with two of her former teachers from St. Andrews prep school, Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford, who traveled to Mumbles just to get a glimpse of their famous former student.

After giving the pair a warm hug, Kate, who was wearing a navy blue Hobbs coat over a red Zara dress, could be heard saying, “It’s such a small world!”

This happy royal outing comes about a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from the British royal family and divide their time between the U.K. and North America. After the bombshell news broke on January 8, Queen Elizabeth II agreed to the transition. Buckingham Palace later announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share 8-month-old son Archie, will no longer use their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

Scroll down to see more photos of William and Kate enjoying ice cream together.