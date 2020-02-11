Family affair! Prince William and Duchess Kate appeared alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for a rare joint engagement at a military facility on Tuesday, February 11.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, and his wife, 38, visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Leicestershire, England, after traveling on a train from London with Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72. According to ITV reporter Chris Ship, the senior royals decided to make the trip together because they have both been “closely involved” in the organization, which opened its doors to injured veterans in October 2018.

The always stylish Duchess of Cambridge donned an Alexander McQueen jacket and matching navy blue skirt. Her mother-in-law opted for a cozy emerald green jacket and black hat to fend off the impending snowstorm.

Before the royal foursome met staff and patients at the facility, eager onlookers were seen waiting outside in the rough weather to catch a glimpse of their arrivals. While inside, William tried his hand at a round of wheelchair basketball and received a bit of extra help from his dad, who pushed him closer to the basket so he could score. The Prince of Wales gave his son a proud squeeze on the shoulders after he made the basket.

Though the two royal couples haven’t made many official appearances together, they recently spent Christmas in each other’s company during the royal family’s annual walk to the holiday church service. Their visit to the rehabilitation center is believed to be their first official engagement together since 2011, according to the Daily Mail.

William and Kate’s day out with Charles and Camilla comes in the midst of a handful of recent royal scandals. On Tuesday, Us Weekly reported that Queen Elizabeth II‘s grandson Peter Phillips separated from his wife, Autumn, after 12 years of marriage.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace addressed the split, noting, “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one. The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla.”

The queen, 93, is also still weathering the major changes brought upon the family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s unprecedented decision to step away from their royal duties in January.

Scroll down to see more from William and Kate’s official visit with Charles and Camilla.