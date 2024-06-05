Two years after getting engaged, Ben Platt said he and Noah Galvin are almost ready for their wedding day.

“We’re getting there,” Platt, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride event on Saturday, June 1. “The food and the flowers and the invitation and all the fun, aesthetic stuff, Noah really shines in, and I’m really good at saying yes and no to [it].”

Platt, who announced his engagement to Galvin, 30, in November 2022, shared that the couple are a “few months out” from their special day.

“All of the big scary decisions have been made. So now we get to enjoy just sculpting it and making it our own,” he gushed, adding that he would not be performing at the wedding. “I am off the clock. I am screaming and shredding my vocal cords and eating dairy and getting wasted and watching other people do things for me for once.”

Related: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline: From Longtime Friends to Part... After years of friendship, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s relationship turned romantic as they spent time together in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Ben and I are dating,” Galvin first revealed during a May 2020 appearance on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast. “I asked him this morning. I was like, ‘Are we allowed to […]

Ahead of his wedding, Platt also reflected on how important having the choice to get married is.

“It’s the most important thing to me and the most exciting thing to me that we have the option to do anything we want to do and that all of the paths are on the table, as they should be for any human being,” he explained. “It’s not necessarily something that I felt in my heart no matter what this is something I want, but I think once I met Noah and we fell in love, we decided that this is what we wanted to do.”

Platt, who began dating Galvin in 2020, went on to share that he felt very strongly about the idea of marrying the Good Doctor actor.

“I just felt very particular that I wanted to marry him and the idea of starting life together since we’re both Jewish, like doing that in a way that upholds tradition and follows in the footsteps of many straight family members who have gotten married,” he explained. “[It] feels special and … we’re excited to be husbands.”

Aside from planning his wedding, Platt just dropped his new album, Honeymind, in May and recently started his accompanying tour.

“I’m hoping it will feel pretty intimate and transparent,” Platt said of what people can expect from his concerts. “I had the opportunity to do arenas the last time around, which was an amazing experience and really fun for the type of album that I had made at the time. But this one is a little more emotionally and narratively focused.”

Related: Hollywood’s Gay Power Couples: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, More Some of Hollywood's strongest unions are also the industry's most powerful: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Elton John and David Furnish, and Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are redefining what it means to be out and proud in Tinsel town

While the focus will be on performing songs from Honeymind, Platt did note he will sing some other songs from previous records.

“And a couple of musical theater moments and covers [to] try to make it a nice, holistic evening for whatever you may be coming to listen to,” he added.

While Platt has been busy touring and preparing for his wedding, he still made time to attend iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride event.

“I think, strangely, Pride feels even more intense than usual given everything that’s going down,” he told Us. “[I’ll take] any opportunity to lean into the celebratory elements of it. Obviously, it’s important to talk about a lot of the oppression and difficulty that we’re facing as a community, but we also deserve the time to just enjoy the fact that we’re queer and lean into the fact that it makes us cool and special and interesting and compelling. I like being a part of something that is just about purely reveling in that.”

Fans can tune in to Can’t Cancel Pride, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, Hulu, Revry and The Advocate Channel on Wednesday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The special will be available to stream throughout Pride Month.

With reporting by Kevin Zelman