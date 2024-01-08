Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning‘s girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, stole the show during week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL season, but she’s been by his side for years.

Browning had already started seeing Niles when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. After being waived by the Vikings in 2021, he signed with the Bengals practice squad.

He got his shot as a starter when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury during the 2023-24 season.

During the Bengals’ January 7, 2024, game against the Cleveland Browns, Niles made waves on social media for her full white bodysuit, which featured his number, 6, and his initials. She completed the look with a fuzzy orange hat.

Browning and Niles began dating after meeting at the University of Washington. He reflected on the longevity of their romance in May 2023.

“Remember when we agreed we weren’t going to date? Or when we finally started dating we agreed we were going to break up when you moved to NYC in 2018 … ? 5 years, 4 different time zones and 14 different moves later here we are,” he wrote via Instagram. “Whether it’s a fancy dinner party or a dive bar in Folsom, you move through life with a contagious energy and I can’t imagine where’d I’d be without my mob wife. Love you pimp ❤️.”

2018

When the duo started dating, Browning was playing quarterback for the University of Washington, where Niles was also a student.

2019

Niles supported Browning as he tried to pave the way for himself on the Vikings.

2020

The couple proved to be going strong as they picked out a Christmas tree.

2021

Browning joined the Bengals organization as he celebrated three years with Niles. “Here’s some random photos that have been accumulated over the years. Here’s to more margs and adventures,” he wrote via Instagram. “I love you pimp.”

2022

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl in 2022, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. While Browning didn’t play, Niles was in attendance.

2023

As Browning became the starting QB for the Bengals following Burrow’s injury in November 2023, Niles was his No. 1 fan.

2024

Niles started trending for her outfit at the Bengals vs. Browns game in January 2024.

