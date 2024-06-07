Bernadette Peters is honored to be a gay icon.

“I’m so proud that — that I am part of that, and that I was picked out, singled out to do that,” Peters, 76, exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “People ask me why I think that happened.”

The Tony Award winner explained that “gay people are extra sensitive and have beautiful souls and beings,” adding, “Because I think they had to, as a young person. You have to really figure out what you’re about. But we all do that.”

“I think it’s a little harder being gay,” she added. “It’s getting easier, I think, but sure. It’s been harder. So I think what I bring to a song connects with them… they recognize that.”

When asked what life lessons she would tell the ‘90s version of herself — a decade she opened with Woody Allen‘s1990 film Alice and closed with her second Tony Award for her performance as Annie Oakley in the 1999’s Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun — Peters said she be less “apprehensive” and “a little more brave.”

“I don’t know if I told her then, if she would’ve understood, because you have to live life a bit to kind of get to where you are,” she explained. “And to me, life is all about growth. And so I look forward to more growing, more learning.”

Peters is traveling around the country to promote Breyers’ Carb Smart — a reprisal of her popular ‘90s ad campaign for the ice cream brand. She told Us those original over-the-top ads were “so much fun” to film.

“It was written well, shot well, it was conceived well,” she added. “I was eating ice cream, you know, what could be better?”

Of that time period, Peters told Us there were “good clothes” in style and “a lot of nice shoulders.” In the present, Peters says she focuses on self-care rituals as part of her daily routine.

“The best thing I do is meditate every day,” she said. “I think that really, really pursuing a great way to a great space. Also, I have my animals. So in the morning, I get to hug and say ‘good morning’ and kiss my two dogs, which already puts you in a great head space.”