An unexpected loss. Seeking Sister Wife’s Bernie McGee died on Saturday, June 15, after he suffered from a heart attack and heat stroke. He was 41 years old.

McGee was featured on season 2 of the TLC series with his wife, Paige McGee. The polygamous couple documented their journey to find a second wife to bring into their family.

“Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father Bernie McGee,” TLC said in a statement on Monday, June 17. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

According to the network, Bernie suffered from a heart attack and heat stroke while out riding his bike on Saturday. He died after he was admitted to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Bernie loved the outdoors especially camping, hiking and riding his bike,” his obituary said. “He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends very much. Bernie was full of life.”

A GoFundMe page was launched on Sunday, June 16, to help the McGee family after Bernie’s untimely passing.

“As most know, Bernie was the sole provider for the family and Paige teaches their children,” the description reads. “She now has the burden of funeral cost, her house lease is up in a month, cost of living expenses and taking care of two young boys on her own. The last thing needed is the stress and worry of how she will take care of financial responsibilities. Please keep this family in your prayers and help financially if you can, no donation is too small and will help a lot.”

Seeking Sister Wife’s Dimitri and Ashley Snowden also paid tribute to their costar on Sunday via Instagram.

“Bernie allen mcgee – our fellow cast member on seeking sister wife, passed away a few hours ago,” the Snowden family wrote. “The snowden’s hope your wife and young sons find peace and may you rest in power my friend. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 please go love on your loved ones now!”

Bernie is survived by his wife and their four children.

