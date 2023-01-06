TMI? Bethenny Frankel didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts about Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare — and she thinks the Duke of Sussex may have taken it a step too far.

“Is it too late to change the name of Harry’s book to Dirty Harry Laundry?” Frankel, 52, quipped via Instagram on Friday, January 6. “I mean if I had a nickel for every person who had thrown down with a family member, a brother … It’s crazy. How much more?”

In the video, the former Real Housewives of New York City star went on to suggest that a better name for the book would be her own Bravo catchphrase, “mention it all,” while predicting how intimate the duke, 38, and wife Meghan Markle were going to get about their lives in the future.

“Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next?” the SkinnyGirl founder asked sarcastically in the clip. “Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William. … We get it. We got it. I mean, what else are we gonna do? Like, high colonics with the royals.”

Spare, which will be released to the public on Tuesday, January 10, features dozens of highly personal anecdotes about the prince, who wrote about losing his virginity, trying cocaine and fighting with Meghan, 41. Notably, Harry also made countless controversial claims about members of the royal family, including father King Charles III, brother Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate.

Despite her advice that the BetterUP CIO should lay off spilling family secrets, Frankel admitted that she was “leaning into” the drama.

“Say more so I can say more,” she said. “Like, I was saying stop it. I’m wrong. Keep it going. I want to hear what’s going to happen next.” The reality star added that she wouldn’t, however, be purchasing the memoir anytime soon.

“I’m not gonna buy [his book] or read it. I will not pay the money. We gave him a couple hundred million in cash and prizes, but no, it’s not enough. It’s not enough,” Frankel shared. She captioned the post “Saturday Night Live skit material” before further explaining her frustrations with Harry and Meghan.

“Racism exists in the world & perhaps in the monarchy. These two seem to have disliked their two years before exile. We get it. Many of us believe some of it. Asked and answered,” she wrote. “The media won’t stop with it so I now find it comical. I’m open to interpretation but it’s giving babies who want attention and need to be picked up every time they cry and we may prefer the Ferber method for these two.”

This isn’t the first time that the New York native has gotten candid about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In September 2022, Frankel labeled Meghan a “terrible businessperson” amid the Fringe alum’s promotion for her Archetypes podcast.

“Timing is Everything, don’t believe your own BS & play chess not checkers,” Frankel captioned a no-holds-barred TikTok video at the time.

She added, “Maybe I’ll be canceled for saying this … but I just think we have to be able to say something without getting beaten down. She is a terrible, terrible businessperson [and] strategist. She’s playing checkers, not chess because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country.”

Though the “Just B” podcast host conceded that the Bench author left a “terrible, terrible situation” when she and Harry stepped down from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Frankel claimed Meghan is “f–king it up” when it comes to life outside of the royal bubble.

“She’s a polarizing person, don’t get it twisted,” the TV personality continued, telling fans she was “trolled” when she previously spoke out about “The Archetypes” podcast host before Harry and Meghan’s March 2021 CBS sit-down interview. “It was brutal, I’m not going to lie. It would have been so easy to just not say anything … and now the tide’s turned [on her]. … It may not be the message, it’s the messenger.”