In need of customer service? Bethenny Frankel called out a hotel that failed to sympathize with the aftermath of her near-death experience.

“It was quite disappointing that @RosewoodHotels wouldn’t even issue a future credit when I had a medical 911 and had to cancel a room,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, tweeted on Friday, December 28.

However, the hotel’s official Twitter account quickly responded: “Dear Bethenny, Would you please send us a direct message with the best form of contact and additional details so we can ensure this is quickly addressed by our team?”

Frankel and her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, have been vacationing together, as evidenced by a Tuesday, December 25, Instagram post of the pair soaking up the sun. “Bye bye Dominican Republic,” she captioned the photos. “What a beautiful country of beautiful people. #healingretreat #feliznavidad.”

The reality star revealed on December 17 that she nearly died due to a severe allergic reaction. “I have [a] rare fish allergy. Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then [taken] to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” she tweeted. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & [was] dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Frankel credited her boyfriend with saving her life. “I was with someone who went to get me a @Benadryl & returned & I was unconscious,” she wrote. “He managed to call 911 & get pill down my throat w water.”

The Skinnygirl creator later filled fans in on the changes she plans to make in her life after the experience. She vowed to wear a medical ID bracelet and to donate EpiPens to those who cannot afford them.

