Bethenny Frankel has reopened her divorce case against ex-husband Jason Hoppy and is seeking full custody of their 7-year-old daughter, Bryn, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The former couple finalized their divorce in July 2016 after six years of marriage and have been embroiled in a tumultuous legal battle since Hoppy was arrested in January for allegedly stalking and harassing the Real Housewives of New York City star. She was later granted a restraining order against him.

Us Weekly confirmed that Hoppy was issued a six-month stay away order on October 23. The order declares that Hoppy cannot contact Frankel in any capacity, whether it be by phone, email or through a third party. He has been ordered to stay away from her home and places of employment. Hoppy also cannot go to their daughter’s school when Frankel is present. Should he violate the order, he will be arrested and could face criminal charges. If he abides by the order and does not get arrested within the six-month period, the case will be dismissed and sealed. The reality star’s stalking case against the businessman, 47, was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

“We are pleased but not all surprised that the charges were dismissed,” the pharmaceutical executive’s attorney Alex Spiro told reporters after the October 23 hearing. “It is clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited given that their motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter.”

In the meantime, Frankel has also been focusing her attention on Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts, a cause that she says is meaningful to her little one. “My daughter understands. She’s getting more proud because of what other people say in school,” Frankel told Us Weekly exclusively at the Delivering Goods Gala at the Museum of Natural History on November 8. “She’s getting it. I spoon feed it to her. I don’t want to force it on her but she understands. I want her to be grateful for what she has and it’s now something I can call upon because I’ve seen so many children with nothing in the dark.”

