Bethenny Frankel has made her daughter proud. The Real Housewives of New York star spoke to Us Weekly at the Delivering Goods Gala at the Museum of Natural History in New York City about her Puerto Rico relief efforts on Wednesday, November 8.

“My daughter understands. She’s getting more proud because of what other people say in school,” Frankel told Us about 7-year-old daughter Bryn understanding her disaster relief work. “She’s getting it. I spoon feed it to her. I don’t want to force it on her but she understands. I want her to be grateful for what she has and it’s now something I can call upon because I’ve seen so many children with nothing in the dark.”

The SkinnyGirl creator has chartered planes for victims, raised millions of dollars and donated countless relief supplies through her B Strong Foundation since Hurricane Maria rocked Puerto Rico in September.

“I just did one thing and it turned into a hundred things,” Frankel explained. “It’s like a single thing you do and you see it makes a difference and it’s contagious and a lot of people are helping you and you’re just connecting and how can you not continue to help because you can’t unsee what you’ve seen.”

The Bravo star continued, “So now you’ve seen people literally dying, starving, thirsty, pets dying, people needing insulin, baby hospitals needing their supplies. It just sort of became how could I not? And then once I knew what to do and how to do it, I just kept doing it over and over.”

Ramona Singer was also at the gala and told Us she was “proud” of her RHONY costar.

“I mainly came out for Bethenny because I’m very proud of her and what she’s accomplished,” Singer said. “One person can make a difference and I think a lot of people they go, ‘Oh why should I get involved?’ Or ‘Will my vote even count?’ And you know what? Bethenny was really proof that one person really makes a difference.”

