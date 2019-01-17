Ryan Reynolds and More Celebs Wish Betty White Happy Birthday

A living legend! Betty White received an outpouring of love from her celebrity friends and supporters on Thursday, January 17, her 97th birthday.

“I don’t usually wish ex-girlfriends Happy Birthday. But Betty’s special,” Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside the iconic actress in 2009’s The Proposal, captioned an Instagram photo of the pair on Thursday. “Happy birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite.”

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski also shared a sweet message in honor of the Emmy winner. “Happy Birthday to angel numero uno Betty White,” he tweeted with a GIF of the actress’ Golden Girls character, Rose Nylund.

The Hot in Cleveland alum received warm wishes from Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as well via Twitter. “Happy 97th birthday, Betty White,” the Today hosts captioned a headshot of the Golden Globe nominee.

Melissa Rivers paid tribute to her late mom, Joan Rivers, as she sent love to White. “Happy 97th birthday Betty White!! Here she is making Mom and the audience of The Tonight Show laugh in 1983,” the Fashion Police alum, 50, tweeted alongside a sweet throwback photo of the comedians.

White is doing better than ever as she heads into her 97th year. “Betty is feeling great,” her rep exclusively told Us Weekly earlier on Thursday, noting that the star “still loves to work and offers keep coming in.”

White’s rep added that the You Again actress loves “playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades” and she’s still “waiting for Robert Redford to call” to wish her happy birthday.

Scroll down to see more star-studded birthday wishes to White!

Happy 97th, Betty. I feel you here. pic.twitter.com/82Ei5xCABe — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 17, 2019

Happy 97th birthday to Betty White! Last year, she summed up her best advice for longevity: “Enjoy life,” she said. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative." https://t.co/EO2dsFPORs — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) January 17, 2019

Happy 97 th birthday to America’s GrandMa #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/wBrK5BYOKK — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 17, 2019

