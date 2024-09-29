‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor John Ashton Dead at 76

Beverly Hills Cop actor John Ashton has died at the age of 76, Us Weekly can confirm.

Ashton died on Thursday, September 26, in Fort Collins, Colorado, his manager, Alan Somers, told Us.

“John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him,” Somers told Us on Sunday, September 29. “John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

Per the outlet, the family requested donations in John’s memory to be made out to Pathways Hospice Care.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Ashton is best known for his work in the Beverly Hills Cop films, where he acted alongside Eddie Murphy’s detective character Axel Foley.

In 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop and 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, Ashton played Detective Sergeant John Taggart. When Ashton reprised his role in 2024’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, his character had been promoted to police chief.

The 2024 addition to the franchise had been in development since the mid-1990s. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F follows Foley (Murphy) as he attempted to uncover a plot that threatened his daughter and former partner. Alongside Ashton, Judge Reinhold and Bronson Pinchot reprised their roles, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon joined as new characters.

Years before the fourth movie’s release, Ashton took to his personal website on several occasions to gush over his enthusiasm for the Beverly Hills Cop series.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

“As you may have been reading, there is serious talk of doing another Beverly Hills Cop,” he wrote in 2014. “I think they are serious this time. I would enjoy being in the film (if all the pieces are right) and would love to hear your feedback.”

Months later, he added, “Lots of buzz on the Beverly Hills Cop IV front, but still nothing definite yet. Will let you know as soon as something happens.” (The fourth installment of the franchise was released in July.)

Ashton’s film and TV credits also include 1977’s M*A*S*H and 1979’s Breaking Away. Ashton also made appearances on Dallas, which ran from 1978 to 1979.

Ashton, who received a BA in Theatre Arts from the University of Southern California, wrote on his website that he lived by the motto, “Think big, Work hard, Have a Dream, and Make a Difference.”