Beyonce Calls Herself “A Modern-Day Feminist,” Shows Off Abs

Beyonce's own unique brand of fierceness finally has a name: "modern-day feminist." Just don't try to pigeonhole the "Love On Top" singer to be a certain type of woman, she tells the May issue of Vogue UK.

"That word can be very extreme," she replied when asked if she considers herself a feminist. "But I guess I am a modern-day feminist. I do believe in equality."

"Why do you have to choose what type of woman you are?" she mused. "Why do you have to label yourself anything? I'm just a woman and I love being a woman."

The 31-year-old singer added that being married to husband of four years Jay-Z, 34, has helped her to be confident in her career — despite naysayers who have criticized her for naming the tour after Jay-Z (his real name is Shawn Carter).

"I feel like Mrs. Carter is who I am, but more bold and more fearless than I've ever been," she said of being one-half of hip-hop's royal couple. "I do believe in equality, and that we have a ways to go. …But I'm happily married. I love my husband."

The superstar singer is set to kick off her Mrs. Carter World Tour in just a few days' time, on April 15 in Serbia. And, as she noted in an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Jay-Z's support will be especially crucial during the grueling tour schedule.

"I would not be the woman I am if I did not go home to that man," the famously private singer told Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter in February. "It just gives me such a foundation."

Another source of inspiration? The superstar couple's little daughter Blue Ivy, 14 months. The "Bow Down" singer told Vogue UK that she truly learned to open up after giving birth to Blue last January.

"It comes from knowing my purpose and really meeting myself once I saw my child," she said. "I was like, 'Okay, this is what you were born to do.' The purpose of my body became completely different. The way I view it and everything. There's a sensuality and an audacity that I'm okay with sharing."

