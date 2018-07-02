The Queen Bee isn’t going to let a technical difficulty get her down! During the Warsaw, Poland, stop of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s On the Run II tour, the 36-year-old singer hit a bit of an issue when she had to be rescued off a flying stage. In videos posted to Twitter by fans, Beyoncé is spotted with the crew, climbing down a ladder in a black leotard and matching thigh-high boots.

“Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed,” Marta Poslad, a fan who was at the show, tweeted with a two-minute video that showed the singer was a bit hesitant before getting onto the ladder. “Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII.”

The issue seemed to happen at the end of the show, right after the couple thanked their band, the crew and the sound team – who seemingly were the ones who assisted her off the stage.

The couple has been making headlines a ton during their tour as they dropped a surprise joint album, Everything Is Love, on Saturday, June 16. Additionally, they released the music video for “Apes—t,” which was filmed at the Louvre museum in Paris, and no one knew about it. While they’ve recorded 12 songs together in the past, this is their first joint album, which they had begun recording years ago.

In November, the rapper, 48, revealed to the New York Times that the new music was put on the backburner so they could both focus on releasing 4:44, Jay’s 2017 album and Lemonade, Beyoncé’s 2016 album.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together, and then the music she was making at that time was further along,” he said. “So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music. And this is what it became. There was never a point where it was like, ‘I’m making this album.’ I was right there the entire time.”

