OK, ladies, now let’s get in formation — on the checkout line at Target! Beyoncé was spotted shopping at the superstore in Los Angeles on Monday, January 7, which just so happened to be her daughter Blue Ivy’s 7th birthday.

A fan account tweeted photos taken by a fellow shopper that showed Queen Bey, 37, strolling through an aisle of baby products and Pampers diapers while dressed in an orange jumpsuit and sunglasses. The post quickly went viral and caught the attention of several celebrities.

Chrissy Teigen, whose Cravings cookware is available exclusively at Target, was among the first to react. “Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!” the cookbook author, 33, tweeted.

Busy Philipps also chimed in, writing, “OF ALL THE DAYS I WASN’T AT THAT TARGET!!!!!!!”

Leslie Grossman was equally upset that she missed out on the opportunity to see Beyoncé. “I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÉ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY,” the American Horror Story star, 47, tweeted. “I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING.”

🚨🚨🚨I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÈ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING🚨🚨🚨 — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 8, 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas even threw herself into the mix with a hilarious tweet that read, “I can only assume this angle means the person taking the pic collapsed to the floor, which is a natural reaction upon seeing Beyoncé in Target.”

Naturally, the “Crazy in Love” singer’s legion of fans freaked out too. “Can’t believe we shop at the same place,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a GIF of Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes saying, “I am rich.” Another fan begged, “Can we get an exact location please?! There are 653 Targets in LA!!!”

This is not the first time that L.A. shoppers have bumped into Beyoncé at Target. In March 2018, the superstar (who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 18 months, with husband Jay-Z) was spotted filling up a cart with Blue in the Westwood neighborhood.

